Indian naval ship INS TEG visits Kuwait

KUWAIT: Indian naval ship INS TEG arrived at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait on July 18 for operational turnaround. The ship was welcomed by senior officers of Kuwait Naval Force, port authorities, Indian embassy and Defense wing officials, according to an Indian embassy press release. The visit is scheduled till July 21, 2022.

INS TEG has been deployed extensively for numerous missions including anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, providing maritime security in the seas of India’s maritime partner nations and exercises with other regional navies. INS TEG’s visit to Kuwait will strengthen the deep-rooted, multi-faceted friendly ties and growing cooperation between the Republic of India and the State of Kuwait, the release added.