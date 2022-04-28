India’s envoy congratulates Kuwait on Eid

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George released the following statement on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, on behalf of the Indian community in Kuwait, I extend my greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait and to the government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait. I extend my warm greetings to all my Indian brothers and sisters in Kuwait.

“Eid Al-Fitr is a special occasion as we reaffirm our resolve to abide by the universal values of peace, prosperity, compassion, commitment to the welfare of society, spirit of sacrifice and universal brotherhood. It is a festival to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. This occasion is also an important reminder for all of us that no matter who you are, we are all equals in humanity. I pray that this festival strengthens our belief in charity, our faith in fraternity and our commitment in compassion.

“Eid Al-Fitr is a special festival in India, a land with abundant diversity of religions and beliefs, with more than 1.3 billion people from different socio-cultural, linguistic and religious backgrounds living in complete harmony. India, which has the second largest Muslim population in the world after Indonesia, celebrates this occasion with great fervor and enthusiasm. In complete consonance with India’s age-old beliefs and values, people from different religions and faiths come together on this special day to celebrate this occasion.

Here in Kuwait, this Eid is indeed a special occasion as it comes after the difficult period of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. I am happy to partake in the Ramadhan related unique traditions of Kuwait and also celebrations of Eid with the warm and generous people of the State of Kuwait. Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Indian nationals and friends of India in Kuwait. May you all be safe and stay blessed.”