Info Minister underlines the importance of media

KUWAIT: The Minister of information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi paid a visit to the building of the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), where he met with the director general of the agency, Dr Fatima Al-Salem, and the agency’s media executives. During the visit, the minister discussed ways to develop media services and was briefed on the latest developments in media services provided by KUNA inside and outside Kuwait.

He stressed the importance of the role played by KUNA through the way it deals with various media sources and materials and the importance of promoting the use of modern technology in the agency’s work in light of the renaissance witnessed by various media outlets.

He said that the agency has an important role in covering local and international news with all credibility, transparency, and professionalism through specialized and qualified national and media cadres. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director General of the editorial department, Essam Al-Ghanem, and the Deputy Director General of the administrative, financial, and communications sectors, Mohammed Al-Mannai. – KUNA