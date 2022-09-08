Information Minister heads delegation to Islamic sports conference

JEDDAH: Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwait’s Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, headed a delegation to the 5th Islamic conference for Ministers of Youth and Sports in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The conference, which is hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will be held from Sept 7 to 9.

As part of its agenda, the conference will discuss youth-related issues in all OIC member nations, reinforce their abilities and provide appropriate circumstances for their stability and development, as well as fight radical and violent ideas and encourage dialogue, moderation and tolerance. In his inaugural speech, General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, OIC Secretary, called for helping the region’s youth face their challenges, especially with the high rates of unemployment, the risk of spreading radicalism, displacement, asylum and illegal immigration. – KUNA