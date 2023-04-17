Information minister to study media proposals

KUWAIT: Minister of Information, State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdelrahman Al-Mutairi received Kuwait Journalist Association Chairman of the Board Adnan Al-Rashid and a delegation that included Secretary Jassim Kamal, Treasurer Dhairan Aba Al-Khail and Board Member Abdelrahman Al-Alyan. The two sides discussed several KJA requests and proposals that aim at improving the mission of Kuwaiti Journalism and strengthening its leading role at the regional and international levels.

The information minister promised to study the requests and to work on bringing them to fruition, adding that he is keen on giving unlimited support to all efforts seeking to develop Kuwait media be it governmental or private. While he lauded the achievements of KJA and its well-known effort domestically, regionally and internationally, he appreciated KJA’s keenness to welcome the youth and develop their skills.

KJA Chairman Adnan Al-Rashid thanked Minister Al-Mutairi for his continued efforts in supporting media establishments and his efforts to take Kuwaiti Journalists to higher levels in a way that contributes to the freedom of the press in Kuwait.