Information ministry unveils special package of programs for Ramadan

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Information announced a special package of new programs for the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday. “This plan was directed and followed by Minister of Information and Culture Dr Hamad Rouh El-Deen. The plan has many soap operas and various programs that reflect the values of the holy month, including religious, social, cultural and human values,” Interior Ministry Undersecretary Saud Al-Khaldi said during the ceremony.

He also warmly greeted TV and theatre personalities. “These icons have enriched our local and Arab culture and art with pioneering works in their distinguished and high-quality productions,” he noted. “Our programs this year will reflect the improving pandemic situation in Kuwait, focusing on the efforts and sacrifices of frontline heroes and institutions. This applies to Ramadan programs on both Kuwait Television and Radio,” added Khaldi.

The programs for this year’s Ramadan on KTV1 are rich and varied. They include five religious programs broadcast throughout the day and six cultural programs that vary from wildlife and photography to charity and other programs. TV dramas make up the lion’s share of programming with six local soap operas, one historical Arab serial and one Syrian social drama. Furthermore, two animated series will be broadcast for kids. A cooking program is a must during Ramadan, and this year it’s the ‘Kuwaiti Gourmet’ show.

The traditional iftar cannon show will also be broadcast at the time of iftar. The list of programs also includes two talk shows with many personalities and a competition to give away gifts to winners. All programs will also be broadcast on the Kuwait Drama channel.