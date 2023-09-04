Inspection team targets violators

KUWAIT: The Ahmadi Emergency Team went on an inspection tour to ensure that shops and market owners comply with the municipality’s requirements. The team recorded some violations and removed two mobile groceries and four ice cream carts that do not have the required licenses to operate.

Also, the inspection team closed down a random market in the Mahboula area. The head of the Ahmadi Emergency Team, Eng Khalid Al-Fadhli, said that the supervisory team will take all legal measures against violators.