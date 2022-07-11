Instructions of Kuwait’s political leaderships is roadmap for next stage – DM

Kuwait: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed that instructions of Kuwait’s political leadership are a roadmap for the Ministry of Defense to implement in all military and civilian sectors during the next stage.

This came in a statement by the Ministry of Defense during his visit to Saleh Al-Mohammad Al-Ali Brigade/94, Monday, to convey the greetings of His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Eid Al-Adha.

He stressed the need to support competencies, achievements, achieve justice and equality for all, with full commitment to the law, and preserving and protecting the public money.

The Minister of Defense discussed the tasks and duties carried out by the brigade’s peronnel within the framework of the periodic training and rehabilitation plans and programs prepared for them, and the extent of the existing joint coordination with other military sectors.

He was then briefed on the weapons, equipment and military machinery used in the brigade, the nature of its work, its role and the assigned tasks.

He praised the high morale of the Saleh Al-Mohammed Brigade’s personnel and their efficiency, and constant readiness to carry out various tasks entrusted to them in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled concluded his tour by urging the brigade’s personnel to continue their work and efforts to utilize all capabilities to best serve Kuwait.