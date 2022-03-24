Interior clarifies entry visa issues

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry clarified about a new law published last week on entry visas being valid for three months, which went into effect from March 20, 2022. Brig Gen Tawheed Al-Kandari, Director of the Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior, told Kuwait Times that this decision is only related to business visas.

“MoI extended the validity of business visas up to six months in the past period since the start of the pandemic. But from last Sunday (March 20), we went back to the original period of validi[1]ty of business visas, which is three months,” explained Kandari. Regarding family visas, he noted it’s currently limited to certain relatives. “In the present time, the family visa is only issued for wives and children with certain conditions,” stressed Kandari.