Interior minister calls for stricter customs checks

3 hours ago
KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inspects Kuwait International Airport’s air cargo terminal. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled highlighted the importance of working in cooperation with other sectors, across ministries, to counter the dangers of illegal substances smuggled to Kuwait. “It is important that we primarily focus our attention on the illicit smuggling of drugs, which is dangerous for our youth,” he said.

Sheikh Talal inspected the systems in place at the airport customs and appreciated the efforts put in by officials at the customs department and the ministry in the interests of the country. He stressed everyone should increase vigilance for the security of the country. “You are the bulwark to protect the homeland and citizens from the scourge of drugs,” he told the officers. – KUNA

