Interior Minister chairs meeting with top Kuwait Fire Force officials

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired Monday a meeting with senior Kuwait Fire Force officials to discuss the mechanism of work and the level of coordination and readiness among all KFF sectors. KFF Chief Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad, his deputies and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the Interior Ministry said in a press statement.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf started the meeting by welcoming the attendees and conveying to them greetings of the political leadership and appreciation for their efforts to protect lives and property and maintain security in the country. Furthermore, the Interior Minister gave orders to pay performance and excellence bonuses, in addition to cash allowances for leave balance before the Eid Al-Fitr holiday “in appreciation of the great role played by the firefighters,” the ministry said.

KFF deputy chiefs reviewed during the meeting current and future work plans and stages of development in each sector. They also made a presentation for a summary of accidents reported recently and how firefighters dealt with them, the statement adds. Moreover, the meeting reviewed ways of cooperation and coordination between KFF and different state departments, the ministry concluded.