Interior Minister forms committee to organize beaches

KUWAIT: First Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decision to form a committee of senior officials to organize and secure beaches. The committee will be headed by Kuwait Fire Force, and features members from the interior, health, commerce and industry ministries, Kuwait Municipality, Environment Public Authority, Fatwa and Legislation Department, and Touristic Enterprises.

Kuwait Fire Force Public Relations Department said in a press statement that the goal behind the formation of the committee is to maintain public health and avoid drowning incidents, which calls for finding solutions to organize beaches and setting certain times for swimming.