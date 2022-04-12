Interior minister holds talks with Indian ambassador

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Indian Ambassador Sibi George in his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed a wide-range of topics covering all aspects of the bilateral relations between Kuwait and India. Both sides deliberated on ways and means of further strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation across various domains and matters of mutual interest.

Further, the two sides also discussed all matters related to Indian diaspora in Kuwait. The ambassador thanked the leadership and the government of State of Kuwait for taking care of the Indian community in Kuwait especially during the challenging times witnessed due to the pandemic.