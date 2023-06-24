Interior Minister promotes 604 fire force officers

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah approved the promotion of 604 officers and non-commissioned officers of Kuwait Fire Force, KFF said in a statement on Saturday.

The promotion is in line with Sheikh Talal’s approach to grant all personnel their rights and back up the force personnel, it said. It added that the minister urged the promoted officers to seek greater professional and practical development, hoping that the promotion would motivate them to excel in performing the tasks.

Rescue training

Earlier this week, the Kuwait Fire Force is organizing several training courses for their counterparts in Gulf and Arab countries, focused on marine rescue. The courses included one on free diving, which concluded last week and in which participants were taught safety measures. Officers from across the Arab world, as well as Kuwait’s defense ministry and national guard, learned how to identify signs of oxygen deprivation, breathing techniques and the correct methods for carrying heavy weights under water.