Interior Minister seeks to retire long-serving officials

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s plans to launch strict campaigns to ensure security and arrest residency violators and intensify field action around the clock, in addition to not resorting to granting grace periods for violators to leave the country, made Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah to ask new security leaders to replace many of the old ones, according to senior sources. The ministry sent direct circulars to leaders who reached 60 years of age to ask for their retirement and leave their posts, because they will not remain in their posts after October, sources told Kuwait Times.

The sources said the circulars targeted assistant undersecretaries, department directors and heads of divisions of various sectors, as tens of security officials are expected to leave and be replaced by new officials in the next few months, adding the new appointment chart is almost ready with the minister and undersecretary.

Sources said the government will issue a decision after the formation of the new Cabinet to give financial incentives to senior leaders who reached 60 years of age with the rank of major general, brigadier and colonel at the interior ministry, defense ministry, national guard and fire force.

It is known that military leaders can remain in their posts until the age of 65 and will not be sent into retirement against their wish before that age. Sources said that widespread reshuffles will take place and will include undersecretaries and directors to coincide with the new plan and changes to expats’ residency permits and fees.