Interior minister warns no one is above the law

KUWAIT: The interior minister on Saturday supervised a number of recent narcotics seizures, estimated at 152 kilograms of hashish, one million Lyrica tablets, 150,000 Captagon pills, eight kilograms of marijuana, two kilograms of shabu, five unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

“We affirm that no one is above the law and we continue to pursue smugglers and dealers of narcotic substances to safeguard society from this destructive scourge,” warned Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Defense Minister.

Sheikh Talal expressed his pride and appreciation for the distinguished efforts of security personnel and their fruitful cooperation in confronting drug smugglers and repelling all smuggling methods and attempts. He called on them to continue their work with more care, readiness and vigilance, and exert all efforts to pursue drug smugglers.