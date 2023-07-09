Interior ministry maps out Ashoura security plan

KUWAIT: A meeting was held on Sunday between Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas with a number of husseiniya owners to develop a security plan and launch preparations for the commemoration of Ashura in the month of Muharram, which is expected to fall on July 29. “On the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, all logistical support will be provided to visitors of husseiniyas by drawing up a security plan.

The meeting was held with the participation of all security sectors — traffic, rescue, public security, criminal investigation and special forces,” sources told Kuwait Times. During the meeting, interior ministry officials listened to the owners of husseiniyas and what security needs they require from the ministry. “Owners will cooperate with the ministry to ensure the success of the plan by adhering to the law to safeguard the comfort, security and safety of husseiniya visitors,” sources said. Security posts will reportedly be set up in the vicinity of husseiniyas.

Public security personnel, detectives and special forces will be deployed in front of each husseiniya, accompanied by rescue and traffic patrols to facilitate traffic. “The interior ministry will leave the inspection process during entry to husseiniyas to volunteers, while security men will inspect the surroundings. Inspection devices will be placed at the gates to detect any contraband, taking care not to allow people to sit outside to protect them and ensure their safety.

People will be warned to adhere to everything that would strengthen national unity,” sources added. Barjas will hold another meeting with security officers of the interior ministry to finalize and adopt the security plan, they said.