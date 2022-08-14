Interior Ministry’s Passports Undersecretary receives complaints

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports and Acting Undersecretary for Residency Affairs Fawaz Al-Mashaan will receive citizens and residents with complaints and transactions on Monday at the Residency Affairs Department and on Tuesday at the Nationality and Travel Documents Department every week from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, the Interior Ministry Relations and Security Information Department said.

In other news, Director General of the Customs Directorate Gen Suleiman Al-Fahad said the second stage of e-services will launch through the government application “Sahel” as part of the government’s digital transformation.