Interior targets wanted persons and violators

KUWAIT: First deputy prime minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah confirmed the continuation of the implementation of security plans targeting violators and wanted persons with the application of the law to everyone.

The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid chaired a security meeting of the ministry’s leaders on Sunday, during which the security situation, the plans set for it, and the current and future action plans were reviewed, stressing the activation of measures to address any negative phenomena.

She added that Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid stressed during the meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters, which included undersecretary of the ministry Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Borges and a number of assistant undersecretaries, the need to find solutions. He pointed out that the next stage requires more effort, work, vigilance, and caution.- KUNA