Interior undersecretary visits election HQ

Kuwait: The Interior Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, on Sunday affirmed the security personnel readiness to organize and secure the National Assembly elections due on June 6.

The Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General for Public Relations and Information said in a press release that Lieut. Gen. Al-Barjas affirmed, during a visit to the headquarters of the election affairs department, necessity of tackling flaws that happened in the previous parliamentary polls.

Security apparatuses are ready to deal with any emergency to assure voters and candidates to portray Kuwait’s true democracy, he said.

Lieut. Gen. Al-Barjas, during his visit to the election affairs department, examined all preparations that had been taken for the polling day.

He was accompanied during the tour by Major General Abdullah Al-Rejaib, the assistant undersecretary for public security and the assistant undersecretary for traffic and operations.