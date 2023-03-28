Interior warns against the use of Night Calm without permit

KUWAIT: Kuwait Ministry of Interior has warned against the use, possession, promotion, import or selling of Night Calm pills without a medical permit or prescription as it’s considered “a crime punishable by law.” The drug, Zopiclone, which is sold under the name Night Calm as well as other generic names, is used to treat insomnia and usually limited to short treatment periods of 1 to 2 weeks or less, the Ministry said in a press release.

The drug can cause multiple health issues such as depression, addiction, anxiety and can lead to suicide if not used under the supervision of an authorized medical specialist, the statement noted. The Interior ministry’s decision comes based on previously adopted laws and regulations issued by the Health ministry in December 2022.

Zopiclone, sold under the brand name Imovane among others, is a nonbenzodiazepine used to treat difficulty sleeping. Zopiclone is molecularly distinct from benzodiazepine drugs and is classed as a cyclopyrrolone.

However, zopiclone increases the normal transmission of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the central nervous system, via modulating GABAA receptors similarly to the way benzodiazepine drugs do. Zopiclone is a sedative. It works by causing a depression or tranquilization of the central nervous system. After prolonged use, the body can become accustomed to the effects of zopiclone. – Agencies