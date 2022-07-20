International Boxing Championship begins in Kuwait

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait International Boxing Championship will begin on Thursday at Kuwait Boxing Federation Hall, in Sabah Al-Salem in the presence of President of International Boxing Association Umar Kremlyov, President of Asia Boxing Confederation Pichai Chunhavajra, President of Arab Boxing Federation Yousef Al-Kazem, Senior Public Authority for sport, Kuwait Olympic Committee officials as well as several local clubs Chairmen and participating countries diplomats.

The tournament which will continue until July 16 has 100 boxers from 20 countries participating in seven different weights, as per the Olympics system. The technical meeting was held Wednesday in the presence of teams coaches, followed by the electronic draw for all seven weights. Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Boxing Federation Mohammad Mansi said “we are pleased to welcome the best amateur boxers in Europe, Africa and Asia in the first of its kind championship in the world, and we wish them all a pleasant stay in Kuwait.”

Al-Mansi, who is the organizing committee chairman, said Kuwait team prepared well – starting with a 10-day training camp in Georgia, followed by another camping in Kuwait that was led by Tunisian coach Fathi Al-Misawi and Kuwaiti coaches Mohammad Al-Hamrani, Mansour Al-Ajmi and Abdallah Al-Enezi.

Al-Mansi thanked Interior, Health and Information ministries for their contribution to ensure success. He also thanked PAS and Kuwait Olympic Committee – adding that they all worked as a team to place Kuwait on top of the list of countries hosting continental and international boxing tournaments. Boxers from Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Germany, China, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Hong Kong, Iran, Ukraine, Thailand, Yemen, Uzbekistan, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, UAE, Kazakhstan and Morocco will be participating.