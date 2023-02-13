Iran envoy mourns quake victims, hails ties with Kuwait

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran mourned the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria during a National Day reception on Sunday commemorating the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran at Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Hall in Salmiya. “Iran greatly mourns the earthquake disasters that took place recently in Turkey, Syria and Iran. In honor of these victims, we will stand for a moment in silence for their kind souls,” Ambassador of Iran to Kuwait Mohammed Irani said in his opening remarks.

“Iran has one of the oldest human civilizations in history and a sophisticated system of government. The Iranian people and regime during the past four decades, despite the obstacles created by enemies, have achieved many scientific, technical and economic achievements in the field of self-sufficiency in agriculture, industrial products, medicine, nanotechnology, peaceful nuclear energy and much more,” he said.

Irani revealed women had a significant influence on the Islamic Revolution, as their presence was and still is very effective in various political, social, scientific, sports and artistic fields. “Today, 55 percent of women are in university, 40 percent of them are doctors and 33 percent are faculty members in Iranian universities, as well as working in the parliament, municipal councils and embassies abroad,” he added.

In the field of sports, the ambassador mentioned Iranian women have won thousands of national and international medals and won many prizes in international art and film festivals, saying Iranian policies are based on the principles and values of its revolution and that it calls for peace, justice and respect.

Irani affirmed that his country believes in cooperating at the international level, noting that signing the nuclear agreement with the group of world powers (P5+1) in 2015 is considered one of the most important examples of Iran’s positive interaction with the international community, adding Iran still affirms the implementation of this agreement in full.

The ambassador praised friendly relations with Kuwait, stating the two countries’ leaders stressed strengthening these relations collaboratively on consular and legal issues. “There is cooperation with the coastguard and drugs control between both countries, and they have achieved good progress. In addition, more than 80,000 Kuwaitis visited Iran via direct flights in 2022,” he pointed out.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Kuwait on the occasion of its National and Liberation Days, which coincides with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and congratulate the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, government and people of Kuwait, as well as Iranian citizens residing in Kuwait. At the same time, we honor the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and express our solidarity and sympathy to the victims’ families, asking the Almighty to grant them patience and solace,” Irani concluded.