Iraq Supreme Judicial Council: We cannot dissolve parliament

Baghdad: The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq said on Sunday that it did not have the authority to dissolve parliament.

This came in a statement by the council replying to head of the Sadr party Muqtada Al-Sadr’s ultimatum, which called for dissolving parliament and holding new elections.

The statement added that the council understood the Al-Sadr bloc’s frustration over the political gridlock in the country and the amount of constitutional violations exemplified in the delay of choosing the new President, Prime Minister, and government for Iraq.

Nevertheless, the council has no authority in dissolving parliament, the statement affirmed, adding that this was an issue of legislative and executive concern.

Members of Al-Sadr party are holding a sit-in in parliament and the bloc called for a peaceful rally to express disapproval of the political situation and corruption in Iraq.