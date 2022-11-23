Iraqi PM arrives in Kuwait on official visit

Kuwait: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday on a single-day-long official visit.

He was welcomed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

An official reception was held for the Iraqi guest, in the presence of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Ali Al-Shaitan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Bader Hamed Al-Mulla, Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Mazen Saad Al-Nahedh, senior commanders of the army, police, National Guard, General Fire Force, senior state officials, His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan, and the ambassadors of the two countries.