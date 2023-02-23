Isa Cultural Center offers unique journey into Bahrain’s past, present

Isa Cultural Center (ICC) takes visitors on a journey featuring Kingdom of Bahrain’s past and present while also highlighting future aspirations. ICC is a unique architectural edifice of its kind, combining originality of traditional architecture and sophisticated technology. The ICC, named after the late Amir Sheikh Isa Al-Khalifa, is one of Bahrain’s leading cultural institutions that offered services in intellectual, cultural and scientific domains. The center consists of the Historical Documents Center, the National Library, the E-Library, and the Exhibitions, Conferences and Seminars halls and venues. — KUNA