Istanbul Airport ranked first in Europe with 1,327 daily flights

Istanbul: Istanbul Airport ranked first in Europe in terms of the average number of daily flights during the period of July 22-28, with 1,327 flights.

According to a report issued by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) on Saturday regarding flights between July 22-28, Istanbul Airport exceeded the French Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol by the number of flights in the mentioned period.

Antalya Airport had 942 daily flights in the mentioned period, ranking eighth in Europe, the report stated.

Istanbul Airport also topped the list of airports in terms of the number of passengers during the month of June, with around 5,996,000 passengers.

This came according to a report issued by the Airports Council International Europe (ACI EUROPE) on air traffic in Q2 of 2022, indicating that passenger traffic through European airports in the first half of this year increased by 247 percent compared to the same period in 2021.