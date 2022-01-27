Italian chef hails Kuwait as country of opportunities

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: According to Italian chef Marco Fiorot, Kuwait is a country of opportunities, and he plans to stay here for the rest of his life. Fiorot is a great example of the success expats can achieve in Kuwait. Fiorot came from a small town in northeast Italy called Vigonovo. “I came to Kuwait in 2014 by chance. I was only 24 years old and started working as a waiter at a tiny coffeeshop in Abul Hasania. Now I own two restaurants, which proves that Kuwait is the country of opportunities,” he said in an interview with Kuwait Times. Some excerpts:

Kuwait Times: What did you think of Kuwait before coming here?

Marco Fiorot: I expected to find the desert and camels. I didn’t know there were fancy skyscrapers here. Actually, they’re fancier than in Italy.

KT: Why did you choose Kuwait?

Fiorot: By chance I met a Kuwaiti at a restaurant in Italy, where I was working as a waiter. This man invited me to visit Kuwait, as he was opening a coffeeshop and wanted to have an Italian collaborator, so I came. I worked with him as a waiter for about a year. Then he decided to close the business.

KT: Why did you stay in Kuwait after the coffeeshop closed?

Fiorot: I had begun to love Kuwait very much. I met many people in a very short time and made a lot of friends, as the community here is fabulous. So I decided to stay.

KT: How did you survive after you lost your job?

Fiorot: I called my parents back in Italy and asked them to help me finance my business. They know this was my dream since I was a child, and they helped me make it come true. Now I believe I’m the only Italian in Kuwait who owns a restaurant.

KT: When did you open your restaurant?

Fiorot: I opened my first restaurant six years ago in Salmiya. It was a small restaurant, and I made zero profits in the first month. But I didn’t give up, and decided to fight for my dream. After a month, a social media blogger came to dine at the restaurant. He liked it, as he found it unique. Then a lot of people started coming.

KT: Why did you leave this restaurant?

Fiorot: As it was small, and after it became successful, I wanted a larger one. So I moved to Kuwait City after three years. I love the location, as it’s the first restaurant people see when entering Sharq. There were no real Italian restaurants in Kuwait, and this was one of the reasons for my success. We were the pioneers with only a few competitors. In 2021, I opened my second restaurant in Shuwaikh with a different concept.

KT: What difficulties did you face in the beginning?

Fiorot: Life and work here is different from Italy. It was very complicated in the beginning. But people here helped me a lot. They are very friendly and helpful. You always need someone local to help you out – without locals you won’t be able to finish your business. I was really lucky that I met these people, like my sponsor and my partners.

KT: How did the pandemic affect you?

Fiorot: We were struggling, but survived. It’s mostly because we are solid in the market. It was hard but we didn’t close. We paid all salaries and rent.

KT: Where did you learn cooking?

Fiorot: I used to cook pasta for my friends when we gathered, and they were always praising it. I learnt most recipes from my mother in the beginning, then I took cooking classes in Italy. My dishes are traditionally Italian with my personal touch.

KT: Any closing remarks?

Fiorot: Kuwait realized my dream. I started with five tables and now I have 80 employees. Before, the United States was the country of opportunity, but for me Kuwait is this country. If I was in Italy, I wouldn’t have been able to realize this dream. Here even a young guy with a good idea can be successful. I recommend Kuwait as a business place. If you don’t have friends, you may end up bored, as it’s difficult to adapt. But I have a lot of friends!