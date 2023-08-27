Italian frigate docks in Kuwait in a bid to bolster relations

KUWAIT: Italy and Kuwait are determined to preserve peace and security in the region and beyond, Rome’s ambassador said on Sunday, just as an Italian ship docked at a Kuwaiti port in a bid to bolster relations. The docking of the Italian offshore patrol vessel “Francesco Morosini” at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh port is symbolic of the two countries’ collective efforts to strengthen ties across numerous fields, Carlo Baldocci told a press conference.

The Italian ship, equipped with the most cutting-edge technology, is an integral part of Rome’s “maritime diplomacy,” which seeks to amplify Italy’s presence on the international stage as part of efforts to enhance global peace and security, the envoy underlined.

Launched in 2020, the Italian navy has described the “Francesco Morosini” as a multifaceted vessel with the capability of carrying out military operations and freight transport. – KUNA