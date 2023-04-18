Italy, Kuwait explore areas for cooperation in food security

KUWAIT: Acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources Meshaal Al-Qurayfa, discussed with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the country, Carlo Balducci, possible areas of cooperation in enhancing food security by improving the agricultural climate in Kuwait and developing plant, animal and fish production.

Qurayfah said: “During the meeting, several topics were discussed that are consistent with Kuwait’s vision of preserving and enhancing food security by all means, as Italy has extensive experience in the field of agricultural land reclamation using the latest technologies.”

“The Italian ambassador presented the latest technical developments in the field of developing seeds that are resistant to saline and brackish water, in addition to establishing infrastructure for advanced productivity farms, solar pumping stations, drip irrigation systems and the supply of agricultural machinery,” he added.

Ambassador Balducci, called for enhancing cooperation in the agricultural field through the exchange of experiences and visits between the two countries, praising the strong relations between the Republic of Italy and the State of Kuwait. – KUNA