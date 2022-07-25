Italy praises Kuwait’s balanced foreign policy, humanitarian aid internationally

Rome: Kuwait is distinguished internationally for its balanced foreign policy, pioneering role in the global humanitarian domain, and for boosting stability worldwide, Italian President’s Diplomatic Advisor Emanuela d’Alessandro said on Monday.

D’Alessandro gave these remarks earlier on Monday during a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Italy Azzam Mubarak Al-Sabah, as she conveyed to him regards of the Italian Presidency on the occasion of ending his productive tenure in Italy.

The Italian Advisor expressed thanks to Kuwaiti diplomat for his fruitful efforts and active role, especially during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in boosting bilateral ties between both nations.

She endorsed the leading developmental role of Kuwait that receives huge international respect and appreciation.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Italian presidency and government for the kindness and cooperation they offered, which reflects the deep-rooted ties between both nations.