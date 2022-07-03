Italy working to speed up Kuwaitis’ visa exemption

SORRENTO: Italian Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia stated on Saturday that his country works to facilitate Kuwaiti tourists’ entry to Italy and to speed up their exemption from the requirement of European Schengen visa. Garavaglia made this remark in a press statement after the first “World Youth Tourism Summit” organized by the World Tourism Organization and hosted by Italian city Sorrento.

On the request to exempt Kuwaiti travelers from the Schengen visa, Garavaglia said that “as we emphasized during the summit, we seek to speed up the file of the Schengen visa, which has been slow for a while, and we are fully aware of its importance and we are looking at complete it.” – KUNA