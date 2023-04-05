IWG event highlights Moroccan investment opportunities, culture

KUWAIT: The International Women’s Group (IWG) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Kuwait, organized a cultural event on Morocco under the title “Morocco Ramadan night”, in the presence of Sheikha Hanouf Bader Mohammed Al-Sabah, Honorary President of the IWG. In her opening speech, Ghada Shawky, President of IWG and wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, congratulated the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Shawky expressed her gratitude to Ali Benaissa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and his spouse Aicha Al-Fasi for organizing the Moroccan cultural event, adding that this event highlights a part of Morocco’s very rich cultural heritage, where African, Arab and European heritages and cultures are entwined. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Kuwait, Ali Benaissa, delivered a welcoming speech in which he extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President and members of the Executive Board of the IWG for their effective contribution to organizing the celebration.

He also extended his congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan to the Amir of the country, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing them continued health and wellness, and to the Kuwaiti brotherly people’s further progress and prosperity. Ambassador Benaissa gave an overview of the investment and export brand launched by Morocco under the name “Morocco Now”, through which Morocco aims to provide investors with a new competitive and carbon-free investment platform, and to highlight the Kingdom’s position as a first-class industrial and export platform, in order to attract more foreign investment.

The Moroccan ambassador highlighted that the Kingdom has enjoyed, in the past twenty years, under Royal directives, high-level infrastructure in the fields of trade and transportation, which enabled it to join industrial take-off. He added that one of the most important infrastructures is the port of Tanger-Med, which ranks first in the field of maritime connectivity at the African level and on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, and ranks twentieth in the world. In the field of the automotive industry, Ambassador Benaissa indicated that this sector recorded the fastest growth rates in the world, which contributed significantly to increasing the growth of Moroccan exports to more than 15 billion Euros between 2010 and 2019 The ambassador highlighted the multicultural nature of the Moroccan society.

He indicated that a visitor to Morocco can immerse themselves in the Moroccan culture and traditions, by visiting the ancient cities that abound with a long history dating back to several centuries of development and preserving the Moroccan originality, which is reflected in the various aspects of daily life, such as clothing, traditional craftsmanship and an exquisite cuisine that is known worldwide for its distinctive charm.

During the event, a short film about Morocco was shown, highlighting the various economic, historical and cultural aspects of Morocco, followed by wonderful Moroccan folklore music and songs, two of which were sung by Shireen Hattar. The event also included a visual display of traditional Moroccan costumes, which are distinguished by their originality. Some participants also had the opportunity to try the Moroccan kaftan and take photos.