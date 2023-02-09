IWG examine tech developments in KCST tour

KUWAIT: A delegation from the International Women’s Group (IWG) visited the Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), in the first visit to a Kuwaiti university made by the group since its foundation in 1989. The IWG delegation included wives of ambassadors and prominent Kuwaiti and expatriate personalities. It was headed by Ghada Shawky, president of the group and received by Professor Khalid Al-Begain, KCST president, and a number of the college’s employees.

“We thank Professor Khalid Al-Begain and all those in charge of the university for the cordial reception. It was enlightening to hear about all the various developments in the scientific laboratories at KCST and we wish it more progress and know it will surely prosper academically and educationally,” said Shawky, who is also wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The group were given an overview of the university and its most important scientific, research, academic and student achievements. The tour included visiting the auditorium, which has a capacity of more than 520 people, the student learning center and library, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, the MIT-Accredited FabLab and the Cybersecurity Center, which is the first specialized center of its kind in the Middle East, offering courses and workshops in cybersecurity for university students.

Finally, the visitors viewed numerous innovative final year project demos and talked to the students about their work, expressing their admiration for their scientific perspectives. Professor Al-Begain expressed his happiness at hosting the IWG members, especially since it was the first time that they visited a university in Kuwait. He said this visit opened up other horizons for learning about education in the country and the extent of the technological advancement and development among new generations.

Rima Al-Khalidi, IWG presidential advisor and wife of the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, said that the development witnessed by the university is a source of pride for Kuwait and the Middle East. The achievements made by the university in such a short period, in general, and student graduation projects, in particular, are a testament to the extent of Kuwait’s care for education, which gives hope for the youth of Kuwait today and prepares them to be the leaders of the future.