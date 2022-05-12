Jaber Causeway closed for cycling athletes’ training

The Traffic General Department said that #JaberCauseway will be closed in both directions to allow #cycling athletes to use it for training for the 3rd #GCCGames, and that on the following dates and times:

– Friday and Saturday (13-14/5/2022): From 5:00 am to 9:00 am.

– From Monday to Wednesday (16-18/5/2022): From 4:30 am to 9:00 am.

– From Thursday to Tuesday (19-24/5/2022): From 5:00 am to 10:00 am.

Drivers coming from the Ghazali Road during those times will be redirected to the Doha Link, while drivers coming from Subbiya will have to take a mandatory u-turn and return back to Subbiya, the traffic department said in a statement.