Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center closes Thursday

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that the Jaber Causeway Vaccination Center will be closed permanently on Thursday August 18, 2022. Last Thursday, the health ministry closed the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref as the COVID-19 pandemic indicators are improving, with vaccinations to be offered at 16 health centers in the country’s governorates.

The centers have started receiving individuals with prior appointments, with the service to be provided daily from Sunday to Thursday from 3 pm until 8 pm. Abdelrahman Al-Zaid Center in West Mishref will inoculate children under 18 years, while booster jabs for all age groups will be administered at the Jleeb center without prior appointment.