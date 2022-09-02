Jabeur rallies to advance at US Open

New York: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reached the last 16 of the US Open for the first time on Friday after defeating Shelby Rogers of the United States.

Fifth seed Jabeur, who made history at Wimbledon in July after becoming the first African woman to reach the final at the All England Club, came from behind to advance 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The 28-year-old will face Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round.

Friday’s victory saw Jabeur book a place in the fourth round of the US Open at the 10th time of asking.

In nine previous appearances in New York she had not got beyond the third round.

“Crazy, crazy match,” Jabeur said after her win. “Shelby plays really well.

“I’m glad I got the win. It was difficult to adapt to how well she was playing. I was happy that I kept fighting to the end and got the win.”

Rogers, the 31st seed, reached the quarter-finals in New York two years ago, her best performance at the tournament.

The right-hander from South Carolina flirted with a remarkable comeback in the third set after saving four match points before holding serve for 5-2.

She then broke Jabeur to reduce the deficit to 5-3, but lost her next service game to love as the Tunisian advanced.