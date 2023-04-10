Jana Alnaqeeb joins Kuwait Times/Kuwait News as PR and CSR Manager

KUWAIT: Kuwait Times newspaper and Kuwait News have announced appointing Jana Khaldoun Alnaqeeb as Public Relations and CSR Manager. With an extensive background in Mass Communications and Visual Media obtained at the American University in Washington DC in 2003, Alnaqeeb has worked in a variety of fields, including academia at Kuwait Maastricht Business School (KMBS) as the Head of Admissions and the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) as Sports and Recreation Manager.

Prior to that, she worked as a creative consultant at TMI-J Walter Thompson. Alnaqeeb also co-founded the Kuwait Charity Run @kcr_runs, which was at the time a non-profit charity sporting event and the first half marathon in Kuwait. In addition, she also co-founded the Yoga Center Kuwait (www.theyogacenter.me) and is a certified yoga instructor.

In parallel to her professional career, Alnaqeeb also enjoys beauty in the aesthetic nature through photography, while shedding light on important issues in society through blogging at www.thegenralist.me. She is also the curator, designer and director of www.khaldounalnaqeeb.com, an archival website dedicated to the works and academic legacy of her late father Dr Khaldoun Alnaqeeb. Joining Kuwait Times will further cement Jana’s ability to hone in on strategic public relations, communications and the integration of company values within corporate social responsibility.