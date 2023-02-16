Japan Embassy celebrates the birthday of Emperor

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Japan held a reception on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of the Emperor of Japan at Regency Hotel. The event was attended by Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Affairs Ammar Al-Ajmi. Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari expressed his deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “I sincerely wish the people who are suffering from this historic disaster will rise for a strong comeback,” he said.

“I would like to recall the words the Emperor of Japan expressed in January to begin the year 2023. He called upon the international community, facing wars and conflicts unfolding in various parts of the world, to continue dialogues to overcome the differences among their respective positions and to cooperate mutually,” Morino said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador stressed the depth of historical ties between Kuwait and Japan, citing the years of excellent and innovative diplomatic relations built on a foundation of friendship, trust and respect, highlighting the growth of bilateral ties at all levels and in a wide range of cooperation areas, noting that Japan and Kuwait both support international peace and prosperity and therefore work to enhance collaboration for a better world.

“Japan and Kuwait enjoy a strong, long-standing friendship. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of diplomatic relations. Japan sincerely appreciates the generous support Kuwait extended to Japan after the major earthquake in 2011. Oil trade lies at the foundation of the relationship since 1958,” he added.

Morino revealed both countries need to create a new impetus to deepen relations under unique circumstances in this century. “I would like to work to renew the partnership between Japan and Kuwait in different areas beyond oil trade, including people-to-people exchanges. I will be guided by the Kuwaiti government, with the support of the Japanese community, and asking for help from those who are interested in Japanese culture, who would like to do business with Japan, who are learning the Japanese language, and not to mention, those who love sushi, tempura, etc,” he said. At the end of the event, the Japanese Embassy offered fresh sushi made by a Japanese chef resident in Kuwait and matcha green tea brewed by a Kuwaiti tea sommelier.