Japan Emperor affirms historical Kuwait-Japan ties

TOKYO: The Ambassador of Kuwait to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan participated in a ceremony hosted by Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in the Japanese capital, where the emperor affirmed historic friendship between Tokyo and Kuwait. During the ceremony, attended by senior officials of the Japanese government and members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to Japan, Naruhito had a discussion with Zamanan, during which he conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to a statement by Kuwait Embassy. Naruhito, it said, affirmed the strength of the historical friendship between Kuwait and Japan, which is based on mutual trust, recalling his official visit to the Arab Gulf country in 1995 accompanied by his wife when he was crown prince, commending the hospitality and reception he received, which left him with a “unique impression” of the Kuwaiti people.

Naruhito also discussed the visit of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Japan on March 2012, which had a “special place in the imperial family.” Meanwhile, during a one-on-one conversation that Zamanan had with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, he stressed the importance of the strong friendship between both sides and the keenness of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields. This was also confirmed by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who appreciated the vigorous exchange between officials and the strength of the distinguished ties between the two countries. In turn, Zamanan extolled the historical and distinguished Kuwaiti-Japanese relations, which witnessed continuous growth since their establishment in 1961, reiterating his keenness to exercise his utmost efforts to advance these relations. — KUNA