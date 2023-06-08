Japan, Kuwait commit to ‘carbon neutrality’

KUWAIT: On June 8, 2023, Morino Yasunari, Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait attended the Kuwait Hydrogen Symposium, which was co-hosted by Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP) and Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC). CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Company Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah, CEO of Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy Tsuyoshi Nakai, representatives from the ministry of economy, trade and industry of Japan as well as various Japanese private companies attended the symposium.

The ambassador delivered opening remarks during the symposium that aimed to contribute to carbon neutral goals, as follows: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Sheikh Nawaf and his team of KPC for hosting the 3rd symposium on hydrogen in cooperation with JCCP. The fact that the face-to-face event is finally taking place, surviving the pandemic, demonstrates the exceptional, trusted partnership between the two Japanese and Kuwaiti organizations, JCCP and KPC. It is my great pleasure to welcome the Japanese delegation who have come over to Kuwait to share their sophisticated knowledge and expertise and I highly appreciate JCCP for its coordinating role.

My profound tributes also go to the Kuwaiti speakers from different organizations, such as KPC, KISR and Kuwait University. As Japan and Kuwait are both committed to carbon neutrality, and given the long lasting partnership between the two countries, which have long time contributed to the stability of the oil market, the focus on energy transition and hydrogen as its key element is appropriate as well as timely. Only two days ago did the Government of Japan launch a new strategy of hydrogen aiming to expand the use of hydrogen from both sides of supply and demand.

The strategy identifies areas of priority, such as water electrolysis, fuel cell, transportation, etc. and envisions significant increase in government and private investments. CCS and CCUS technologies are an important part of the de-carbonization solutions when renewables come to the main seat. I look forward to concrete discussion on CCS and CCUS based on the outcome of the ongoing projects. The goal of carbon neutrality and the energy transition can only be achieved through global efforts to realize a more sustainable, environment-friendly and inclusive development of the world.

At the recent summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 countries declared the willingness to work through dialogue, cooperation and coordination for the global clean energy transition. I am confident that the exceptional partnership between Japan and Kuwait will make significant contributions to the welfare of the world and of the future human society. I would like to reiterate my appreciation to JCCP and KPC for co-organizing this symposium and thank you all for joining.”