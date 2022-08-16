Japanese prime minister to visit Kuwait this month

KUWAIT: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kuwait this month in a trip which includes Qatar and the UAE. “Kishida will discuss through these visits the issue of stabilizing oil prices in the global market in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. He will also be pursuing the issue of natural gas with Qatar to increase production,” according to Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia.

The meeting will include issues that will be discussed at the International Tokyo Conference, which will be held on Aug 27 and 28 in Tunisia. “The prime minister, in his first visit since Shinzo Abe’s visit in January 2020, might look to visit Saudi Arabia as well,” Nikkei Asia added.