KuwaitOther News

Japan’s Ambassador visits Kuwait Times

3 hours ago
0 21
KUWAIT: (From left) Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dr Ziad Al-Alyan, Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Morino Yasunari and Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain. - Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Morino Yasunari paid a visit Wednesday to Kuwait Times, where he was received by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dr Ziad Al-Alyan and Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain. The meeting tackled various topics, including business opportunities, tourism and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yasunari said that April and October were the most favorable months for tourism in Japan, noting that January is a favorite for skiing enthusiasts. Later, Dr Alyan and Boftain took the ambassador in a tour where he was acquainted with Kuwait Times’ and Kuwait News’ various departments.

Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Morino Yasunari in a group picture at Kuwait Times’ printing press.
3 hours ago
0 21

Leave a Reply

Back to top button