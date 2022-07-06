Japan’s Ambassador visits Kuwait Times

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Morino Yasunari paid a visit Wednesday to Kuwait Times, where he was received by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dr Ziad Al-Alyan and Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain. The meeting tackled various topics, including business opportunities, tourism and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yasunari said that April and October were the most favorable months for tourism in Japan, noting that January is a favorite for skiing enthusiasts. Later, Dr Alyan and Boftain took the ambassador in a tour where he was acquainted with Kuwait Times’ and Kuwait News’ various departments.