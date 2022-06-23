Jasem Al-Budaiwi to become Kuwait’s new ambassador to US

KUWAIT: Kuwait has reportedly appointed Jasem Al-Budaiwi as its new ambassador to the United States, succeeding outgoing envoy Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah. Budaiwi was most recently Kuwait’s ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and NATO. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s long-time Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi is reportedly moving to become the Gulf state’s envoy in Russia, while he is set to be replaced at the UN by Nasser Al-Heen.