Jazeera Airways flies flight with all-female crew

KUWAIT: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, became the first Kuwaiti carrier to fly with an all-female deck and cabin crew. The flight commemorating International Women’s Day flew from Kuwait to Riyadh, encouraging diversity, gender parity and women’s empowerment. This step is a significant achievement especially in an industry considered male oriented. The eight-member crew including the pilot and co-pilot flew Jazeera’s A320neo carrying 172 passengers. This initiative by Jazeera Airways also highlights this year’s International Women’s Day theme to #EmbraceEquity.

Seham Al-Husaini, Board Member at Jazeera Airways, was a passenger with the crew. He said: “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of today’s all women flight to Riyadh on International Women’s Day. I would like to congratulate the entire crew headed by Capt. Elif Guveyler and the amazing Jazeera team on the ground. The aviation industry is one of the most exciting places to build a career and break barriers, I’m hoping to be on many more flights led by women in the air and supported by women on the ground.”

Jazeera Airways first took off from Kuwait in 2005 and now flies 19 aircraft to 59 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. With an employee base of over 1,200 employees from 68 nationalities, the airline encourages diversity, inclusion and gender parity. The airline is also committed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) 25by2025, an initiative to change the gender balance within the aviation industry.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO, Jazeera Airways highlighted: “This year started with us announcing record profits for the year which was followed by the launch of two new destinations and now this momentous flight. I truly appreciate our crew for their service every day. While it is a historic moment for us, for these hardworking women, it is just another day at work. At Jazeera, employees are the backbone of our company and we pride ourselves on being an equal opportunity employer. We believe that by valuing and absorbing diverse perspectives from employees, we can create a stronger, more innovative, and more successful organization.”