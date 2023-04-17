Jazeera Airways hosts children from KACCH and BACCH

KUWAIT: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost carrier hosted a total of 100 children from Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (KACCH and BACCH) along with their families at the National Geographic Ultimate Explorer in Assima Mall. Together, KACCH and BACCH operate child life programs at hospitals in Kuwait providing specialized child life and therapeutic play programs for children and their families. Bayt Abdullah is well known as the first and only children’s hospice in the Middle East.

Children under palliative care receive specialized treatment at the hospice to ensure a higher quality of life and the best day to day care possible. Their families are also assisted with expert clinical, psychosocial, emotional, and spiritual support throughout their challenging journey. The National Geographic Ultimate Explorer Family Entertainment Center aims to inspire children between the ages of 5 and 14 to explore the world through educational adventure. The facility comprises various experiences that involve a fully immersive play-based learning for children and also offer entertainment options for adults.

It is a great blend of virtual reality and 3D technology to inspire children to explore scientific pursuits in a fun environment. Ahmad Al-Khlifat, general manager, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer said: “We are very excited to be cooperating with active partners such as Jazeera Airways on social initiatives that reach out to wider audiences and have them experience unique entertainment in Kuwait.”

The children and their families were welcomed by the Jazeera Airways mascot “Captain Zak” with gifts from the airline before heading off to enjoy the attractions. These entertaining experiences allowed the children to enjoy a stress free atmosphere away from their illnesses and medical concerns. Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways said: “We are excited to partner with National Geographic Ultimate Explorer to host children from Bayt Abdullah for this social initiative.

At Jazeera Airways, we believe in the power of giving back to local communities, especially children and youth. Children are a true blessing and it is an absolute pleasure to see smiles on their faces as they enjoyed their time at the attractions. Ramadan is a time for giving and we are pleased to have had this opportunity to give back to the local community during this Holy month.”