Justice ministry bills added to expat travel conditions

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The interior ministry announced on Wednesday that as of Thursday, Sept 7, the payment of justice ministry bills is required before expats are allowed to leave the country. Expats can pay justice ministry bills through the ministry website or the government application Sahel. Most bills can also be paid at the airport.

The justice ministry is added to a list of services bills that expats must settle before leaving the country for any reason. Authorities will ban expats from departing if they fail to pay bills. Other bills include traffic tickets, ministry of electricity and water bills and ministry of communications bills. All bills can be paid through websites of respective ministries, Sahel app or at the airport.

Traffic tickets for speeding and using parking allocated for the handicapped must be paid at the traffic department offices and cannot be paid at airports or online. The interior ministry has initiated the drive in a bid to ensure that expats pay their services bills before leaving the country for any reason or period.