JYSK Kuwait provides aid to families in need during Ramadan

KUWAIT: JYSK, the Scandinavian furniture brand for sleeping and living franchised by Ali Abdulwahab Al-Mutawa Commercial Company (AAW), has sponsored two episodes of “Abshir,” the humanitarian TV program which aired on Kuwait TV during the holy month of Ramadan and can be viewed online on Kuwait TV and the Ministry of Information’s mobile application.

JYSK’s sponsorship included financial support as well as furnishing and upgrading the homes of two Kuwaiti families in need. The first family is led by a widow who became the sole caregiver for seven children, one of whom developed a chronic illness after the death of her husband a year and a half ago. The second family involved a hardworking father who works tirelessly to meet the basic needs of his four children, two of whom have special needs.

AAW Senior Deputy CEO Khalid Al-Mutawa said: “Our sponsorship of the two episodes of ‘Abshir’ program through JYSK embodies the values on which AAW was founded. For nearly 100 years, AAW has worked to raise community awareness while also encouraging charity and giving through its continuous social initiatives and philanthropic efforts.”

Presented by reporter Bibi Al-Khodari, “Abshir” is a humanitarian aid program that works to provide low-income families with their basic needs. AAW and JYSK’s sponsorship aligns with their mission to exemplify community and charitable giving, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.