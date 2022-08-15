Kanaani: Iranian-Kuwaiti ties witness new developments

Tehran: Iranian-Kuwaiti ties are witnessing new developments with the appointment of a new Ambassador of Kuwait to Iran, said an Iranian diplomat Monday.

Speaking to the press, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that relations between the two countries were based on mutual respect and understanding.

He expressed hopes that bringing the representation to the Ambassadorial level would pave the way to increase joint cooperation between Iran and nearby countries in the region.

Last Saturday, the new Ambassador of Kuwait to Iran Abdullah Al-Munaikh presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.