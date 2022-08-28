Kazma crush Fahaheel 3-0

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kazma Sports Club ended the first round of Kuwait “Zain” Football league matches on a winning note – defeating Fahaheel 3-0 on Saturday. Kazma, who won His Highness the Amir Cup last season, made it hard for Fahaheel as their player Bandar Buresli scored from outside the box with a surprise shot that ended in the far end of the goal in the 17th minute.

Nine minutes later, Kazma’s Jordanian player Emad Udai also scored from outside the box with an amazing header just before the first half ended. Fahaheel coach Feras Al-Khateeb made some substitutes that boosted Fahaheel’s performance but to no avail as Kazma’s substitute Shabeeb Al-Khaldi scored the third goal during the extra time. Kazma now top the standings on goal difference ahead of Salmiya and Qadisiya.